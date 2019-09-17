EBR, Livingston Parish among areas where gummies tainted with synthetic marijuana found

(WAFB) - A spokesperson for the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says gummy products marketed as containing CBD but instead containing synthetic marijuana were found in several parishes across Louisiana.
The spokesman told WAFB the parishes include:
- Livingston
- St. Tammany
- East Baton Rouge
- Tangipahoa
- Jefferson
- Rapides
- Vernon
- Iberia
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
An investigation from the Associated Press (AP) says 14 gummy products tested positive for synthetic marijuana instead of CBD. In all, lab testing by law enforcement shows spiked edible or vape products marketed as CBD in multiple states, the AP learned.
“At least 128 samples out of more than 350 tested by government labs in nine states, nearly all in the South, had synthetic marijuana in products marketed as CBD,” according the AP report. “Gummy bears and other edibles accounted for 36 of the hits, while nearly all others were vape products. Mississippi authorities also found fentanyl, the powerful opioid involved in about 30,000 overdose deaths last year.”
The AP says the practice has sent dozens of people to emergency rooms over the last two years.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.