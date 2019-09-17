Coach Odums previews Florida A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University head football coach Dawson Odums will preview this weekends away game against Florida A&M.
The Jaguars are currently 1-2 on the season, after an impressive home victory over Edward Waters College. The final score of the game was 61-0.
Southern wasted no time getting on the board. Running back Devon Benn found the end zone less than 3:00 into the game. Later in the first, quarterback, Ladarius Skelton called his own number on the keeper. A safety gave the Jags a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Florida A&M Rattlers are 1-1 on the season.
The Rattlers had a big win over Fort Valley State, with a final score of 57-20.
After a slow start, the Rattlers (1-1) exploded for 33 second-quarter points and took a commanding 40-0 lead into the break. The 57 points at home were the most Florida A&M had scored on an opponent since a 60-10 victory over Norfolk State on Oct. 25, 2003.
The game will be played in Tallahassee Florida at 6:00 P.M.
