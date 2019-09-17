Closure of I-65/I-440 intersection could impact LSU vs Vanderbilt traffic

(WAFB) - Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging fans to plan ahead on travel arrangements for the Vanderbilt vs LSU game.
According to Tennessee officials, there will be a scheduled three-day closure of the I-65 and I-440 interchange just south of Downtown Nashville. The Commodores and Tigers are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT in Vanderbilt Stadium.
The I-65/440 intersection closure starts at 9 p.m. CT on Sept. 20 and continues until the morning of Sept. 23. U.S. Highway 31/Franklin Road, another key artery from Nashville to suburbs south of the city, also will be closed during the weekend.
Officials are urging out-of-town fans of both teams to arrive into Nashville, preferably north of I-440, on Friday prior to the closure.
For fans residing south of the closed interchange, all other surface roads over I-440 will be open, including West End Avenue (Hwy. 70), Woodlawn Drive, 21st Avenue South (Hwy. 431), Belmont Boulevard, Granny White Pike/12th Avenue South), Lealand Lane, Bransford Avenue and Nolensville Road (Hwy. 41A).
Map with detour information is available here.
