WANTED: Ascension Parish aggravated assault suspect

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an aggravated assault suspect.
Cody Dixon, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, damage to property, theft, and illegal carrying of a weapon by convicted felon.
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Dixon is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP (7868).
