Vacant house burned to the ground Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire investigation is underway after flames lit up the early morning sky Monday, Sept. 16.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 2000 block of Virginia Street, near the East Polk Street Park off of Highland Road by I-10, just after 3 a.m.
Firefighters say the home was vacant and was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.
A nearby house had begun to smolder due to the intense heat, but firefighters were able to protect it from igniting.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. The house has been ruled a total loss.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.