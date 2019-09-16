Trial begins for man accused of killing Zachary officer Chris Lawton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawyers will head to court Monday, Sept. 16 for opening arguments in a high-profile murder case.
A first-degree murder trial is set to get underway for Albert Franklin, 33, the man accused of running over and killing Zachary reserve police officer and firefighter Christopher Lawton in March of 2018.
Investigators say Lawton and a second officer were serving Franklin an arrest warrant in the parking lot of the Zachary Walmart when he tried to flee, running over and fatally wounding the officer.
Franklin has previously pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.
