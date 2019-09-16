SU nursing school classes cancelled following fire on second floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nursing students at Southern university have Monday off due to a fire investigation.
A fire was reported in the second floor office at the school of nursing around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to school officials.
The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was contained and extinguished.
The nursing building is closed while damage assessments continue. It is unknown how long classes will be cancelled for.
Officials say the building was empty at the time of the incident and are using it as a reminder to download the SU campus police Jags SAFE app.
