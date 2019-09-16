ShotSpotter systems leads to attempted second-degree murder arrest by EBRSO deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested Dalven Mullens, 26, after a ShotSpotter system documented shots had been fired in the 7300 block of Richey Drive Sunday, Sept. 15. After deputies were notified shots had been fired, 9mm ammunition cartridges were found at the location.
Deputies later learned Monday, Sept. 16 that Mullens and another person engaged in a verbal argument at the location around the time shots were fired, an arrest document states. As the other person attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle, Mullens allegedly opened fire in the direction the car was traveling in, the document states.
An examination of the vehicle revealed it had been struck by gunfire on the driver-side front fender and driver-side front door. Deputies were able to gather a description of the suspect, and later located Mullens.
A deputy wrote in the arrest document that a review of Mullens’ past revealed he’s convicted of several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, and prior arrests for felon in possession of a firearm.
Mullens was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a certain felonies.
