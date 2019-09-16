Payton defends Teddy Bridgewater’s performance

The second half, however, was where things truly spiraled for the Saints. In need of a response after a Rams touchdown, Bridgewater suffered back-to-back sacks on a drive that was ultimately a three and out possession. The first was a product of Clay Matthews beating Josh Hill around the edge. The second resulted from a simple four-man rush and Bridgewater’s lack of pocket awareness, which could be attributed to the lack of real game reps.