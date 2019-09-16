Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Vanderbilt Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Tuesday afternoon to preview the first SEC game of the season against Vanderbilt.
The No. 4 Tigers will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Commodores. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.
The Tigers are coming off a 65-14 win over the Northwestern State Demons.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 21-of-24 for 373 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception. The offense gained a total of 610 yards. The Tigers also had 108 yards on punt returns in the game. The Demons only netted 78 yards of offense in the first half.
The Tigers also got win No. 800 in program history.
Vanderbilt lost 42-24 to Purdue on Saturday.
Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal set up the game’s opening score in the first quarter with a 49-yard pass to Kalija Lipscomb, putting the ball on the Purdue 4-yard line. Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 1-yard touchdown.
The Commodores were outscored 28-14 in the second half. The Boilermakers scored quickly after taking the second half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge.
