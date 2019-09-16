LSP to close I-10 West near Highland Rd for debris cleanup at 10 p.m.

AN 18-wheeler overtuned on I-10 West near the EBR/Ascension Parish line just before 12 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2019. The incident shut down the westbound portion of the interstate causing several hours of delays. State Police will shutdown the lanes again at 10 p.m. to finish clearing debris from the roadway. (Source: DOTD)
By Nick Gremillion | September 16, 2019 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will close I-10 West at the East Baton Rouge/Ascension Parish line near Highland Road to clean up debris from an earlier crash on Monday morning.

Traffic will be diverted onto LA Hwy 73 to US Hwy 61 until all debris is removed from the roadway.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible during this time as crews work to clear the scene.

An 18-wheeler overturned around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, causing the westbound lanes of the interstate to close for over four hours.

