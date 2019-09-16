LSP to close I-10 West near Highland Rd for debris cleanup at 10 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will close I-10 West at the East Baton Rouge/Ascension Parish line near Highland Road to clean up debris from an earlier crash on Monday morning.
Traffic will be diverted onto LA Hwy 73 to US Hwy 61 until all debris is removed from the roadway.
Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible during this time as crews work to clear the scene.
An 18-wheeler overturned around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, causing the westbound lanes of the interstate to close for over four hours.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.