La. drivers reminded to watch out for agricultural equipment during sugarcane harvest

(WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain sent out an alert Monday, Sept. 16, reminding drivers to use caution during sugarcane harvest season.
“As sugarcane grinding season ramps up this September, farmers are harvesting and trucking their cane to mills in south Louisiana which means more slow moving agricultural equipment and 18-wheeler trucks are on the roadway,” Strain said. “Farmers and the public alike must all do their part to drive safely during sugarcane harvest. “When you are driving, be aware of slow moving cane wagons and harvest locations, particularly on rural roads.”
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry issued to following tips to drivers:
- Leave a few minutes early
- Slow down - be a little more patient
- Look for harvest site road signs
- Keep an eye out for slow-moving vehicles
- Put the phone down
Harvest usually runs from September through December.
