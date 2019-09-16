THE INVESTIGATORS: Popular movie theater confirms 'larvae’ discovered in auditorium

The 9News Investigators reached out to the corporate office for the company that manages the Movie Tavern, Marcuse Theatres. A spokesperson for the company told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter they were first alerted about the bugs on August 21, 2019. The spokesperson also confirmed they had experts from a third party come in to take care of the issue. The spokesperson says the issue was traced back to a bee’s nest that was found inside the wall of the auditorium and says that the auditorium was closed down from August 24, 2019 through September 5, 2019 while the bug situation was addressed.