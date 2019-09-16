THE INVESTIGATORS: Popular movie theater confirms 'larvae’ discovered in auditorium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parent company for the Movie Tavern Citiplace location in Baton Rouge, a popular theater known for offering full meals, now confirms larvae were discovered inside an auditorium after the 9News Investigators started asking questions.
A former employee came forward to WAFB saying that while she worked there she discovered critters in one of the auditoriums.
Jamyra Watson describes what she saw as maggots and claims that she reported the incident.
“I was absolutely disgusted,” said Watson. “I can’t help but think about all the kids and families that go in there and have no idea what they’re sitting next to.”
Pictures and videos taken from inside the auditorium were posted to Facebook Friday, September 13. The woman said she put in her two-weeks notice at the theater and reached out to WAFB about the situation. She says her employment with the theater was later terminated.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE LARVAE HERE:
The 9News Investigators reached out to the corporate office for the company that manages the Movie Tavern, Marcuse Theatres. A spokesperson for the company told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter they were first alerted about the bugs on August 21, 2019. The spokesperson also confirmed they had experts from a third party come in to take care of the issue. The spokesperson says the issue was traced back to a bee’s nest that was found inside the wall of the auditorium and says that the auditorium was closed down from August 24, 2019 through September 5, 2019 while the bug situation was addressed.
The spokesman later released a full statement which can be read below:
“On August 21, we were notified of possible larvae observed in one auditorium at the Movie Tavern Citiplace location. In response, we closed the auditorium to allow third-party professionals to determine the cause and treat the auditorium. The source of the problem was a bees’ nest that had formed behind the auditorium wall. The nest was removed, the entire auditorium re-treated, and the theatre reopened on September 5. We are happy the issue has been resolved.”
WAFB has reached out for more specifics involving the incident, including which third-party group was responsible for removing the bugs from the theater and is awaiting a response from the company at this time.
“I saw where they sprayed and I heard they went into the wall and did not find anything,” said Watson. “Employees were not told what was happening unless they went to ask questions.”
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will have more on this report, including reaction from the former employee who came forward with the allegations tonight on 9News at Ten.
