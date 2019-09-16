‘God was watching me’: Lone survivor shares photos and recounts fiery, deadly I-12 crash

We may never meet again, but I was the firefighter that was there to catch you as you fell and was there when you woke up on the ground. Today I was the witness to the miracle of your survival. There is no doubt that God spared your life for a reason. It is your charge from now on to seek out that purpose. A purpose that can only be found by drawing closer and closer still to God. Rest easy knowing that you are loved, cared, and prayed for. P.S. Sorry about your purse!