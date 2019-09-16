FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, t-storms return for Tuesday forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms return to the forecast Tuesday as some moisture rotates into the area from an area of low pressure near the Texas coastline.
Rain chances will run 40 percent to 50 percent, with the potential for some locally heavy amounts where multiple storms impact the same areas. That tropical moisture should shift slowly westward from Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in slightly lower rain chances locally and highs in the low 90s.
A weak cool front stalling just north of the area may give us a slight bump in rain chances once again on Friday, but rain chances only look to run 20 percent or so. Beyond Friday, continued hot weather is expected with rain chances generally in the 20 percent to 30 percent range into early next week.
