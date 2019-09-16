FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much change to the weather pattern this week

We’re still running several degrees above the norm – both early morning lows and afternoon highs – mostly sunny skies today, only a very few spotty showers popping on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, a high of 94°. Overnight, mostly fair – a low of 75°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast, mainly sunny and hot – 10% to 20% coverage of mid/late afternoon showers, a high again in the mid 90°s.