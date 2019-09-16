FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much change to the weather pattern this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a back-to-work, back-to-school Monday and in the world of weather, we’re back to more September heat! Mid 90°s were the rule this past weekend and it appears that trend will continue today – and, in fact, for the majority of the week ahead.
We’re still running several degrees above the norm – both early morning lows and afternoon highs – mostly sunny skies today, only a very few spotty showers popping on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, a high of 94°. Overnight, mostly fair – a low of 75°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast, mainly sunny and hot – 10% to 20% coverage of mid/late afternoon showers, a high again in the mid 90°s.
