BBB: Direct messages, ads on Facebook from online boutiques and charities could be scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those thumb-stopping advertisements on Facebook and Instagram might lead to scams, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says.
“You see an ad from a small business selling adorable jewelry, t-shirts, or other merchandise. The best part? Some of the proceeds from the sale will go to a charity that helps rescue animals, foster children, or support another worthy cause,” the BBB wrote Friday, Sept. 13. “You make your purchase and feel great...But as the days turn into weeks and your merchandise never gets delivered, the doubts start to build.”
At that point, when consumers attempt to contact the business with their concerns, it is suddenly unreachable. Other methods of communication, including phone calls and emails only end with a reply from an autoresponder. The BBB says it’s likely the business or product never existed in the first place.
How to Protect Yourself from Social Media Scams
- Do your research. Before making a purchase, do a quick search for the business in question. Do they have valid contact information? Don’t be fooled by professional photography or consumer reviews on their website. These can be lifted from other sites.
- Search for previous complaints. Do a Google search of the business name followed by “complaints”, “reviews”, or “scam” and see what pops up. If you find other people have been cheated by this business, steer clear.
- Use good judgment. Many con artists play on consumers’ desire to help those in need. Keep this in mind and use your head, not just your heart, when supporting charitable causes.
