Clean out your freezer! Baton Rouge residents donate meat to the hungry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beef in the back of your freezer that keeps accumulating “snow” may still be good. And, if it is, someone could probably use it. On Sunday, Sept. 15 in Baton Rouge, Hunters for the Hungry was collecting meat from all over to give to those in need.
The organization encouraged hunters and all people with excess meat in their freezer to offer what they could spare as donations and deliver the products to different local agencies. Those agencies came and dumped that meat off into in a Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank truck.
“It’s a little bit easier for the food banks to do food drives for the canned goods,” said Hunters for the Hungry LA executive director Julie Grunewald. “For the lean protein that we need to be able to feed the needy, it’s a little bit harder for them to get access to.”
Baton Rouge is one of a handful of Louisiana cities that give up their game. Grunewald says the meat has to be properly labeled and dated and most food banks ask that the meat be no older than 6 to 12 months than the donation date. She say folks across the city gave up about 3,500 pounds during collections in 2018, and the roundup Sunday looks to bring in even more.
“Based on preliminary numbers, it looks like were going to do much better than that. Even our food bank truck driver says this is way more than it was last year, so he’s really excited about that,” said Grunewald.
For more information on the next cleanout, visit cleanoutyourfreezer.com
