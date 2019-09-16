BBB: Voices of prominent politicians used in scams, robocalls

(WAFB) - As October elections draw near in Louisiana and the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, scammers might be mixing controversial political causes with robocalls that use the voice of prominent politicians to trick unsuspecting consumers into donating money, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns.
“You receive a robocall and answer the phone. A recorded voice – perhaps even one that sounds just like President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, or other prominent politician – explains the purpose of the call,” the BBB wrote. “If you offer to donate, your money won’t go to support the political cause. Instead, the phony caller will make off with your money… and your personal information that can be used for identity theft.”
The BBB offered the following tips to help fight back against these types of scams:
- Screen your calls. If a call comes in from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer. Even if the number looks familiar, be wary. Check the number on Whitepages.com (a BBB Accredited Business) to see if it’s been flagged with a fraud alert.
- Don’t respond to unsolicited calls. If you receive an unsolicited call that seems to come from a legitimate business, be cautious. Scammers can fake caller ID, and businesses are only allowed to call you if you give them permission. If someone is calling you out of the blue, it’s most likely a scam. Best practice is to hang up the phone without interacting with the caller. Don’t “press 1 to be removed from our list;” that just confirms to the scammer that your number is good.
- Register with the Do Not Call Registry. This step won’t prevent scammers from calling you, but it will reduce the number of legitimate marketing calls you receive, which will make it easier to identify the fraudulent ones. If you live in the US, call 888-382-1222 or register online using the link here. If you live in Canada, visit the National Do Not Call List here.
