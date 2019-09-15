Southern shuts out Edward Waters College in Pete Richardson Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern exploded against Edward Waters College, as the Jaguars got their first win of the season Saturday in the second annual Pete Richardson Classic.
The Jags shut out the Tigers in crushing fashion to the tune of 61-0.
Southern wasted no time getting on the board. Running back Devon Benn found the end zone less than 3:00 into the game. Later in the first, quarterback Ladarius Skelton called his own number on the keeper. A safety gave the Jags a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
