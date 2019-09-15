Free health screenings, flu shots during ‘Game Plan for Health’ event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner announces a fun family event coming to Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 21st called Game Plan for Health. It will be held at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove (10310 The Grove Blvd.), off I-10 East between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen exits.
The event features a festive tailgating atmosphere outside with inflatable jumps for the kids, BREC on the Geaux, Saints ticket giveaways, tailgating games, free ice cream, a possible guest appearance by members of the Saintsations.
The LSU at Vanderbilt football pregame show will be broadcast live in the parking lot thanks to 104.5FM ESPN Radio Baton Rouge and radio partners Eagle 98.1 and 100.7 The Tiger. Meet Michelle Southern from Eagle and Abby Leigh from The Tiger between 8-10am.
Eat Fit BR will be on hand to showcase Eat Fit-approved tailgating options and showcase an interactive healthy eating demos. Ochsner’s O Bar will be open to help attendees learn more about physician-approved apps and wearables.
Inside the medical complex, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in preventative health screenings, including:
- Blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterol
- Quit smoking information/education
- Osteoporosis screening
- Heel ultrasound scan
- Back pain care and education
- Genetic testing education and a screening questionnaire
- EKG exams
- Skin cancer screening
All outdoor activities and indoor screenings are free. Items at the Ochsner Pharmacy, including flu shots subject to availability, will be sold at their regular price.
Insurance is accepted for flu shots. Screenings will be conducted between 8 a.m. to noon, with priority to those who make an appointment. To learn more and sign up for the free screenings visit Ochsner.org/GamePlan
