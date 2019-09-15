FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much change to the weather pattern this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We aren’t expecting much change to the weather pattern as we move into the school/work week.
Temperatures will remain hot with slightly humid conditions. Skies will remain partly cloudy and mainly dry conditions look to prevail on First Alert Doppler.
An upper level low will continue to move across the Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday, keeping the status quo in place. Expect some breezy winds Monday afternoon to help some with the heat. Highs will reach the mid-90s, with feels like temperatures just above the century mark for a small portion of the mid-afternoon. A similar forecast remains in place through Wednesday.
By Thursday a weak disturbance will be pushing towards the area. This disturbance will enhance rain chances slightly and provide additional cloud cover. This should help bring afternoon temperatures down into the low 90s to end the week and for the first part of the following week.
Rain chances over the next 10 days won’t go any higher than 30 percent, so be prepared to have to water the lawns in the coming days.
We had been hoping for a cold front by the middle of next week. Long range models are no longer suggesting this will become a reality.
In the tropics, Humberto continues to become stronger as it moves just off the East Coast U.S. Humberto is forecast to turn NE towards Bermuda in the coming days, gradually strengthening. Invest 97-L has now been given a high chance for tropical development within the next 5 days. Long range forecast models continue to show this system staying out over the open Atlantic.
