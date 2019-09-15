FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It stays hot and mainly dry to close out the weekend. High pressure is keeping an upper level low and its rain in the Gulf of Mexico.
A stray shower or two can’t be totally ruled out this afternoon associated with this disturbance, but the vast majority will remain dry. The dry weather pattern remains in place all the way through the middle of the upcoming school/workweek.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each day Sunday through Thursday. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive, meaning that feels like temperatures will only be a handful of degrees above the actual air temperature. The hottest day looks to be Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s in most areas.
A weak disturbance is forecast to impact the local area with a few passing showers Thursday into Friday. Expect only scattered thundershowers, but it will still be a good idea to pack the rain gear.
Heading into the weekend the weather drys out some folks. An approaching trough and cold front will begin to break down the high-pressure system, allowing for a slight cool down and scattered showers and thunderstorms to return by the next work/school week.
Humberto remains off the East Coast U.S. It is forecast to turn out to sea towards Bermuda as it slowly strengthens. No other tropical disturbance is forecast to impact SE LA in the near future.
