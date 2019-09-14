FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry start to the upcoming week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to dominate locally as we see an upper level low and weak inverted trough move across the Northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
It stays hot, slightly humid, and mainly dry to start the new week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90s for the first half of the new school/work week.
Rain chances will remain slim, so most will stay dry. We do expect a few showers to be possible Friday as a weak disturbance moves overhead. Additional clouds should help bring temperatures down a few degrees as we move into next weekend.
A few of our long range weather models are hinting at a possible cold front passage by Tuesday, Sept. 24, but all the models are not in agreement so forecast confidence remains low that we could see a cool down for the beginning of Fall.
We are watching a few disturbances in the tropics, but nothing that poses an immediate threat to SE Louisiana. The closest system will be moving through the Gulf, but conditions are not expected to be very favorable for development. Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves out into the Atlantic towards Bermuda in the coming days.
