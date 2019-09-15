Brees goes down with thumb injury in Saints loss to Rams

In the second quarter, Donald went to the locker room with what reports indicate was a back injury. A little later, Saints kicker Wil Lutz was good from 34 yards to tie it at 3-3. Then, Trey Hendrickson strip-sacked Goff and the Saints recovered it. Cam Jordan took the ball to the house, but the refs reviewed the play and gave the Saints the ball at the spot where it was recovered. New Orleans got no points out of it. Just before halftime, the Rams added another field goal from Zuerlein, this one from 22 yards, to make it 6-3.