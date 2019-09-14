St. George signs vandalized; organizers say ‘vandalism is a voter intimidation tactic as old as time’

Some signs promoting the incorporation of the City of St. George have been vandalized. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | September 13, 2019 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some campaign signs in support of the incorporation of the City of St. George have been vandalized.

The signs were discovered Friday, Sept. 13 along Floynell Street. Multiple signs were vandalized. It appears someone spray-painted the word “no” on the signs. On some of the signs, it appears someone else came behind the original vandal and spray-painted the word “yes” in red over the original graffiti.

Organizers posted on Facebook in response to the vandalism, encouraging voters to “not be scared by the actions of cowards.”

It appears someone came behind the original vandal and spray-painted the word "yes" in red over the original graffiti. (Source: WAFB)

The potential incorporation of St. George has been a contentious issue recently, with the vote swiftly approaching on Oct. 12.

While organizers of the movement say they will not raise taxes if St. George becomes its own city, the mayor’s office says the proposed city’s budget is unrealistic.

