Report: Baton Rouge mother arrested after children found home alone with no food

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother is in custody after police say an officer found four children home alone with no food, and in need of medical care.
According to the probable cause report, Tamara Michelle Johnson, 37, faces multiple charges, including criminal abandonment and cruelty to juveniles.
On Sept. 13, a police officer responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seneca Street after a report of a young, crying child locked outside the home. The child was seen banging on the door, and that more children were alone inside the home, according to the probable cause report.
The document also noted that on May 24, there was a report about unattended children at the same home. For that incident, the responding officer was given the wrong address, which ended the investigation.
As for the September incident, the police officer entered the home behind the 5-year-old child, who was “crying hysterically, and had a fever,” the report stated.
The officer noted the home had no furniture or a refrigerator, as well as no food. The floor was also littered with trash.
Three other children, an 11-month-old, a 1-year-old and an 11-year-old were found in the back room lying on towels. The infant children were wearing soiled diapers and the 11-month-old had a severe rash on her inner thighs.
The children told the police officer they had not eaten since the previous day.
Johnson arrived at the home while the officer was still present. She said she had been working two jobs and had been at her first since Thursday morning before leaving for her second job.
The officer learned the 11-year-old had missed 11 days of school in order to babysit and one day to wait for a package to be delivered to the home.
Johnson was arrested and was also charged with improper supervision of a juvenile, driving under suspension and failure to register her vehicle.
According to jail records, Johnson is still being held at the jail.
The probable cause report did not note whether the children were placed in custody with a guardian.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.