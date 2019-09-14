Kawasaki USA recalls recreational off-highway vehicles because of crash, injury hazards

(WAFB) - Kawasaki USA is recalling some of its off-highway vehicles because of possible steering control issues, which could lead to crashes and injuries
The recall, issued Sept. 4 by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, affects about 2,600 units of the eryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs).
In March 2019, Kawasaki USA recalled around 2,600 off-highway utility vehicles because of a fuel leak and fire hazard.
As for the latest recall, the commission reports the vehicles might have an incorrect joint assembly, which can cause steering control loss. No injuries have been reported.
Owners should stop using the vehicle immediately and contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair.
The models included in the recall are:
- KRF800FKF/L
- KRF800GKF/A/AL/L
- KRF800HKF/L
- KRT800FKF/L
- KRT800GKF/A/AL/L
- KRT800HKF/L
- KRF800FLF/L
- KRF800GLF/L
- KRF800HLF/L
- KRT800FLF/L
- KRT800GLF/A/AL/L
- KRT800HLF/L.
The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including black, camo, gray, green, orange and white.
Kawasaki is contacting those who purchased the vehicles, according to the commission.
The vehicles were sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2019 through August 2019 from between $13,000 and $17,000.
Purchasers can contact Kawasaki at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasaki.com. You can click on Recalls at the bottom of the company’s homepage for more information.
