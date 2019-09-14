FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect a dry and hot gameday forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain will be hard to come by over the next several days as high pressure remains in control locally. An upper-level low is currently moving across the Gulf of Mexico and could provide a shower or two south of I-10 today.
Most stay dry and hot for our weekend with highs reaching the mid 90s. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive, allowing for feels like temperatures to only go a handful of degrees above the air temperature. If you plan to be out at either the LSU or Southern games, be sure to dress comfortably, wear sunscreen, and stay hydrated.
Sunday is a similar forecast with hot and humid conditions and only a stray shower or two possible. Rain chances don’t look to go any higher than 20 percent during the upcoming work/school week.
Afternoon highs will be several degrees above average. Make sure to stay hydrated if you have to be out in the heat for an extended period of time.
A weak cold front may dry and approach the area late in the week. Right now, the front is not forecast to reach our area but it may provide some additional clouds to knock down temperatures a couple of degrees moving through next weekend.
Locally, the tropics remain quiet for the Gulf Coast region.
