Action Jackson helps woman staying in unlivable conditions

Action Jackson helps woman staying in unlivable conditions
After applying for a roof repair program with the mayor's office and Build Baton Rouge, Thompson says she hasn't heard back from anyone. (Source: WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson | September 13, 2019 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tommy Thompson, 69, says the last few years have been tough living under a ceiling that’s falling apart.

“I’m not used to it, and it hurts me that I’m not able to do the work or pay to have it done,” said Thompson.

Tommy Thompson says what she thought was a minor leak in her roof turned out to be a much bigger problem.
Tommy Thompson says what she thought was a minor leak in her roof turned out to be a much bigger problem. (Source: WAFB)

Thompson says she hired a contractor to repair what she thought was a minor leak in her roof. However, it soon turned into something much worse, as heavy rains caused portions of her ceiling to collapse. Thompson says she applied for a roofing repair program with Build Baton Rouge and the mayor’s office in June, but she says she hasn’t heard back about her application.

The leak in the roof is causing mold to grow on Thompson's ceiling.
The leak in the roof is causing mold to grow on Thompson's ceiling. (Source: WAFB)

“No one has been willing to just work with me and let me do it in portions or whatever amount I can pay to at least just start to get it done,” said Thompson.

A representative for Build Baton Rouge says an inspector will be at Thompson’s house within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.