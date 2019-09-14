Action Jackson helps woman staying in unlivable conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tommy Thompson, 69, says the last few years have been tough living under a ceiling that’s falling apart.
“I’m not used to it, and it hurts me that I’m not able to do the work or pay to have it done,” said Thompson.
Thompson says she hired a contractor to repair what she thought was a minor leak in her roof. However, it soon turned into something much worse, as heavy rains caused portions of her ceiling to collapse. Thompson says she applied for a roofing repair program with Build Baton Rouge and the mayor’s office in June, but she says she hasn’t heard back about her application.
“No one has been willing to just work with me and let me do it in portions or whatever amount I can pay to at least just start to get it done,” said Thompson.
A representative for Build Baton Rouge says an inspector will be at Thompson’s house within the next two weeks.
