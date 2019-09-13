SU hopes to bring back golf program for men and women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Athletics wants to bring back the school’s golf program. It ended some time ago because of budget cuts.
On Friday, Sept. 13, school officials and supporters were at BREC’s Santa Maria Golf Course for a tournament: the very first True Blue Legends Golf Classic. It’s a fundraiser to help secure financial support to bring back Southern’s golf programs for both men and women.
“We are very excited about the turnout this morning. This tournament has the promise of probably providing the university just short of $50,000 to start our golf program and of course, the guys have found value in making that investment,” said SU Chancellor and President Ray Belton.
The money raised will go towards re-instituting the school’s golf programs before the 2020 collegiate season.
