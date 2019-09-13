2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Sportsline Friday Nite, we’re going to have powerhouses Catholic High and East Ascension playing in the Shreveport area and Zachary’s “Battle on the Border” happens Saturday, but if it’s anything like Thursday night, we’re in for some excitement.
Fledgling Mentorship Academy, which came into Thursday night with only one on-the-field win in school history and it happened the last game of last year, trailed new born Istrouma, 15-14, with 1:14 to go in the game, but quarterback Christian Miles found Donovan McCray, who came down with the catch and crashed into the end zone to set off a wild celebration, as the Sharks went up 20-15.
However, Istrouma had one last chance on fourth down to make a play. It was McCray, instead, who stepped up big. This time he was on defense and made it into the Indians’ backfield for the sack and the loose ball rolled into the end zone, where Michael Ott fell on it for the game-clinching touchdown. The Sharks scored two touchdowns in less than a minute and have now won two of their last three games.
Down the road, Southern Lab and Madison Prep played in the Michael Roach Classic. Late in the fourth quarter, Madison Prep led 14-6. They were trying to put it away and accomplished that goal. Ja’Shaun Matthews went deep to Joel Williams and he was gone for the 65-yard touchdown. The Chargers went on to win 21-14.
Neil Weiner and his Dunham Tigers were looking to go 2-0 as took on Thrive Academy. In the first quarter, with the Tigers up 7-0, Thrive attempted a punt, but it is blocked. It was then scooped up by Lawrence Watts and taken to the house for a touchdown. The play made it 13-0. The Tiger went on to win 61-8.
