Pennington Biomedical encouraging people to eat healthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Sept. 12, workers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center tried to show easy, cheap ways to get more fruits and veggies to improve health.
Pennington researchers are holding monthly healthy cooking demonstrations and screenings in low income areas. The program is meant to help those getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits find ways to stretch their budget and eat healthier.
“Louisiana has over 36% of its population as obese. We’re looking at over 50% obese and overweight the importance of nutrition is paramount in combating obesity,” said Jennifer Rood with Pennington Biomedical.
At the event, people also got free health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and body fat.
