OUR TURN: K9 drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man from Slidell was arrested this week after reportedly being found with nearly 4 kg of heroin in his car.
K9 Sentry of the Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was once in an animal shelter, but thanks to a program K9, Sentry was trained to be a drug detection dog.
Sentry went through an eight-week training and, along with its handler, Officer Allen Connelly, made the bust.
Officials say it typically costs between $10,000 and $20,000 for a purebred drug detection dog, but dogs that go through the Sector K9 training program are free to police departments and schools. Dogs are selected from shelters based on their personality traits. To date, more than 70 dogs have been place in schools and police departments across the country thanks to the program.
Many of you sent in comments on Facebook praising the pup and seeing the pictures of Sentry warmed our hearts as well.
