Nicholson Drive near Tigerland gets safety upgrades

“Yes, like a year, or five ago,” said Aliyah East, an LSU student who also attended Destrehan High with James. “It was unbelievable cause she’s such a good kid and to think that she died over there is kind of crazy. [Improved crosswalks] might fix a little bit of the problem, but people are going to cross the street wherever but it’ll do more justice to the drivers because they’ll be able to see.”