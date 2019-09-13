Man found guilty of 2017 murder in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2017, the 23rd Judicial District Court reports.
On Sept. 11, 2019, a jury found Donovan Darville, 29, of Prairieville, guilty as charged of second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Clarence Harvey, 27. The jury also found Darville guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The 23rd JDC says back on April 18, 2017, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Gonzales about a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Harvey suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Multiple witnesses were interviews and deputies quickly identified Darville as a suspect.
It was discovered Darville and Harvey had gotten into an argument sometime before the shooting. The 23rd JDC says Darville showed up at the house and shot Harvey multiple times, then drove away. Darville was later arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.
Later that same month, Harvey’s brother, Jonathan Harvey, was shot at least six times at a park in Gonzales while attending an event to raise money for his brother’s funeral expenses. An arrest was made in that case.
Sentencing has been deferred to a later date, the 23rd JDC says. The second degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing for Darville is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 12, says the 23rd JDC. Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the case.
