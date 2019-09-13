THE INVESTIGATORS: Contractor faces charges, accused of making off with thousands from home build

"I was excited, so I kept paying him lump sums,” Edwards explained. Edwards says he did not realize anything was wrong until he got a letter from the brick company in June of 2018, letting him know they would be filing a lien on his property. The letters claimed the contractor he went with had not paid them for the materials he ordered. The 9News Investigators reached out to representatives with both McConnel Brick & Block and Holmes Building Material, who back up those claims. Employees there tell WAFB’s Scottie Hunter they did have contracts with Appiah & Emery, but never got paid until after they filed a lien on the property and even after that, they say payments came from Edwards, not the contractor.