Homicide investigation underway after body found ruled ‘suspicious’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after deputies found a body in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered in the 152000 block of Pride-Port Hudson Road early Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they have ruled the death “suspicious," and a homicide investigation is in the early stages.
Details are limited at this time. If you have any information that may help detectives, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
