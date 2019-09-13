Homicide investigation underway after body found ruled ‘suspicious’

By Mykal Vincent | September 13, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 10:06 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after deputies found a body in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered in the 152000 block of Pride-Port Hudson Road early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they have ruled the death “suspicious," and a homicide investigation is in the early stages.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information that may help detectives, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

