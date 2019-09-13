FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weekend ahead

Temps in the 90s have been the daily story so far this September. Baton Rouge Metro Airport has recorded above normal daytime highs each day this month and the latest Storm Team outlook through the next ten days keeps afternoon highs above the norm. Those above normal temperature have been accompanied by drier than normal weather too. While many Baton Rouge area neighborhoods have recorded 1” to 2” of rain this month, most WAFB communities outside of the Baton Rouge area have reported less than 1″ of rain through the first half of the month.