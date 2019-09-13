FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert Forecast calls for a hot and mostly dry weekend ahead. Plan for mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods Saturday, followed by low to mid 90s Sunday. Rain chances Saturday are set at 10% or less, with the forecast Sunday calling for 20% or less. The bottom line is most of the area stays dry through the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures running 3° to 5° above normal for this time of year.
As of Friday at 3 p.m., Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 (PTC09), located just east of The Bahamas, is no longer any concern for the Gulf region. In fact, the latest guidance and National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast suggests the system might not make landfall in Florida. Unfortunately for the northern Bahamas however, those islands will have to deal with the impacts of a tropical depression or tropical storm (Tropical Storm Humberto) as the system tracks west-northwest to northwest over the next 12 to 24 hours.
Here at home, the recent hot and dry pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. Low to mid 90s will be the rule for all of next week, with rain chances running between 20% and 40% between Monday and Friday. While localized rains could produce 1″ of rain or more in relatively short order this week, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect less than 1″ of rain over the next seven days.
Even the outlook for next weekend (Sept. 21 and 22) keeps rain chances at only 20% to 30% both days, with highs in the low 90s.
Temps in the 90s have been the daily story so far this September. Baton Rouge Metro Airport has recorded above normal daytime highs each day this month and the latest Storm Team outlook through the next ten days keeps afternoon highs above the norm. Those above normal temperature have been accompanied by drier than normal weather too. While many Baton Rouge area neighborhoods have recorded 1” to 2” of rain this month, most WAFB communities outside of the Baton Rouge area have reported less than 1″ of rain through the first half of the month.
