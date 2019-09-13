FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions persist; TS Humberto expected to form in next couple days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, another relatively pleasant morning in progress – for your Friday, there are no driving challenges (at least regarding weather); only a blimp or two on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures generally in the low/mid 70°s.
A few neighborhoods may receive a spotty shower – just like yesterday afternoon – but we’re still anticipating just a 10% coverage; hot, a high pushing into the mid 90°s. Overnight, mostly clear skies and mild – a low of 73°; tomorrow, isolated showers – with scattered showers expected for Sunday – afternoon highs this weekend in the low/mid 90°s.
