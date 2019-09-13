Fatal crash shuts down I-12 in Livingston Parish

Fiery I-12 crash kills one Friday afternoon
September 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 12:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish on Friday, Sept. 13.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. The Louisiana State Police confirm that the crash happened in the westbound lane near the Pumpkin Center exit.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including at least two 18-wheelers.

A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon.
A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon. (Source: 9Reports.com)
A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon.
A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon. (Source: 9Reports.com)

Both sides of the interstate are shut down due to the rescue effort.

A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon.
A fiery crash shut down a portion of I-12 Friday afternoon. (Source: 9Reports.com)

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Drivers will need to use I-55 North to US 190 West as an alternate route.

We will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it’s available. Download the 9News app to get traffic notifications and to view traffic maps in real time.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.