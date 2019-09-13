Expungement event Saturday in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine residents will get an opportunity to speak to legal experts about expunging records.
Random Acts of Kindness (RAX), Guillory Law, and XBlock Expungement Services will be hosting an expungement event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plaquemine Activity Center, located at 58243 Fort Street.
People are asked to bring case numbers, a valid ID, and any other relevant case information to the consultation event.
