DOTD breaks ground on Pecue Lane exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You know the drill. You are trying to get somewhere during rush hour in Baton Rouge and then you end up stuck in the seemingly never ending traffic.
Soon, those who are stuck on I-10 in south Baton Rouge will have a new escape route: Pecue Lane.
"Now, they won’t have to be, for example, be stuck on the interstate. They have another avenue to get from point A to point B,” East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
Once the project is finished, drivers will be able to get off I-10 at Pecue with direct access to Perkins Road and Airline Highway.
"We’re going to be able to move more than twice as much traffic on I-10 on Pecue Lane and then when we create the new interchange off of I-10, that’s going to add a lot of convenience as well,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
This will not be a typical exit though. It will be a diverging diamond, meaning traffic from the interstate will be able to move more freely onto Pecue without having to make a left turn. Traffic on Pecue will be able to continue down the road with fewer interruptions.
"This project is going to really transform traffic congestion in the area and this region,” Broome said.
DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says this project has been a long time coming.
"The capitol region is seeing tremendous growth, which is why the department is working on projects such as these to alleviate traffic congestion in this area,” Wilson said.
The current phase of the project, the new bridge going across I-10, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020. Once the bridge is complete, work will begin on widening Pecue, a new bridge across Ward Creek, and then the diverging diamond interchange.
Check out the video below for an explanation about how a diverging diamond interchange works:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.