ACTION JACKSON: Mobile home owner claims company refuses to make repairs despite having warranty

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Allen Watkins says he purchased a mobile home from Clayton Homes in Hammond in November 2018. The mobile home came with a one-year warranty.
Watkins says since purchasing the home, he has been having issues with water leaking into the house, which he says is now causing mold and structural problems.
“It’s getting to be one problem after another, and we’re not getting these items addressed. They sent a man and he walked on the roof. He said, ‘Your roof ain’t leaking,’ and he said he don’t know what’s going on and left,” said Watkins.
However, Watkins disagrees. He highlighted multiple areas he suspects to be water damage including mold, rust, soft spots in the floors. Watkins says it’s a hazard to his family.
“I’ve built houses before when I was younger. Your floors don’t do this. Me and my wife worked, and we spent all of our money trying to get this place set back up to give our kids some sort of comfort after the flood,” said Watkins.
During WAFB’s investigation, a representative from Clayton Homes messaged Watkins saying they would start making repairs within a week.
