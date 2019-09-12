Zachary man charged with child exploitation

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say they have arrested a Zachary man for his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.
Robert Magee, 55, of Zachary, is facing charges related to the computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
LSP’s Special Victims Unit launched an undercover investigation into Magee’s activities earlier this month.
Authorities say Magee was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover Trooper posing as a juvenile.
Magee further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.
Troopers and the Zachary Police Department took Magee into custody on Sept. 12, after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.
The case remains under investigation.
The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor.
The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.
The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.
