WANTED: Duo wanted for alleged drive-by shooting that injured juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for two men accused in a drive-by shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the leg.
BRPD detectives say Joseph Hayes, 19, and Donnie Tyler Jr., 21, are wanted for attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons. BRPD officials say on Sept. 4, Hayes and Tyler fired shots from a moving car at a male juvenile who was walking down Christy Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hayes is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 160 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Tyler is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, and also has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, visit www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips app.
