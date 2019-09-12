Trial dates moved for two accused in 2015 Duplantier murders

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The trials for the two men accused of murdering a Baton Rouge couple have now been moved to later dates.
A hearing was held Thursday, Sept. 12, and trial dates for Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia, the two accused, have been moved to March 23, 2020. The trials will not be held in East Baton Rouge Parish after a judge ruled in March that there was too much pretrial publicity for the case to continue in Baton Rouge, a decision the district attorney disagrees with.
Both men were initially supposed to go to trial Oct. 7.
Alonso and Garcia are each facing first degree murder charges in the deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier, which happened back in 2015.
“We’ve picked many, many high profile cases that have been covered not only by newspapers, but also news stations that would also receive nationwide attention and we were able to pick jurors here that whether they hadn’t heard or did hear and were able to put it aside to give a just verdict,” said DA Hillar Moore.
Court records show the district attorney’s office has filed an appeal of the decision.
