Sportsline Player of the Week: East Ascension WR Steven McBride (Week 1)

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Player of the Week award is older than Sportsline Friday Nite itself, dating back to 1988, and what a start for 2019 with our Week 1 winner.
The East Ascension Spartans are 1-0 after their thrilling 40-31 victory over Zachary, the defending Class 5A champions. A huge part of EA’s success was due to wide receiver Steven McBride.
“I got excited that we were going to play them," said McBride. “I was ready to play the best in the state.”
The senior was phenomenal, catching six passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest score came late in the fourth quarter and gave his team the lead for good.
“As soon as he called the play, I was like, ‘Man, I’m a playmaker, so I got to make big plays.’ So, I saw how the cornerback was lined up, I evaluate him, and just beat him,” McBride explained.
“We have some playmakers on offense and Steve is one of them," said head coach Darnell Lee. "He had a great game and he’s the type of guy you put the ball anywhere in the vicinity, he’ll go up after it. They say it’s 50-50 ball. We call it 70-30 with him.”
A three-sport athlete, McBride also performs in track and field and plays basketball. He says both sports help him a lot come the fall.
“It makes me better at what I do - like jumping, like running, just makes me more explosive," McBride added.
“He’s kind of like an old spirit. Not an obnoxious guy. You’d expect that most of the time, receivers can be prima donnas, but for him, that’s when he gets on the field. Off the field, he’s a mild-mannered young man," Lee stated.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of senior wide receiver Steven McBride.
