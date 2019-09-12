Southern University prepares for home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will have its first home game of the season against Edward Waters College Saturday, September 14 at 6:00 P.M. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jaguars are 0-2 this season, but played good enough to win at McNeese (34-28) and were competitive against unbeaten Memphis (55-24).
The Tigers (0-1) lost their season opener to Morehouse 26-20.
Backup quarterback Jayshawn Francis went 7-10 passing for 76 yards and Tyberious Horne led all receivers with five receptions for 114 yards.
Cameron McClain led the EWC defense with eight tackles (2.0 for loss), Jalen Thomas had five tackles, while Derek Nicholson and Treon Patrick each had four tackles.
Southern University officials are urging all fans attending the game to look over the policies for Saturday’s game on The Bluff. They are also reminding fans that if they’re attending the game to please remember to bring clear bags.
