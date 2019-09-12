Southeastern Lions travel to Ole Miss

The Lions recorded six sacks and two interceptions in the victory. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Chason Virgil returned after he led the Southland with 3,034 passing yards as a junior and headed into his senior season with a wealth of receiving weapons at his disposal, led by All-Southland returners Juwan Petit-Frere and Bransen Schwebel, as well as veterans CJ Turner, Austin Mitchell, and Lorenzo Nunez. Senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who led SLU with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior, is one of two All-Southland returners on a young Lion defense, along with senior safety Xavier Lewis, who finished with 66 tackles.