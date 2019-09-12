Southeastern Lions travel to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (1-0, 0-0 SLC) will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (1-1, 1-0 SEC) Saturday, September, 14.
The Lions are heading into the game 1-0 after a season-opening upset win over No. 6 Jacksonville State 35-14. The second game of the season against Bethune-Cookman was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.
In their win over JSU, the Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never let up on the way to a convincing 35-14 victory. SLU (1-0) picked up its first win over a top 10 team since a 34-21 victory over No. 4 Sam Houston State on Nov. 16, 2013. The Lions jumped on the visiting Gamecocks (0-1) from the outset and sent the five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champions to just its 13th loss since the start of the 2014 campaign.
The Lions recorded six sacks and two interceptions in the victory. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Chason Virgil returned after he led the Southland with 3,034 passing yards as a junior and headed into his senior season with a wealth of receiving weapons at his disposal, led by All-Southland returners Juwan Petit-Frere and Bransen Schwebel, as well as veterans CJ Turner, Austin Mitchell, and Lorenzo Nunez. Senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who led SLU with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior, is one of two All-Southland returners on a young Lion defense, along with senior safety Xavier Lewis, who finished with 66 tackles.
The game on Saturday will be the second time the two programs have met. Ole Miss won the first meeting back in 2009 52-6. The Rebels are currently 3-0 all-time against current members of the Southland Conference.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network at 3:00 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.